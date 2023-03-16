Ascend Wellness’ (AAWH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWHGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $2.75 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ascend Wellness in a report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Ascend Wellness Trading Down 1.7 %

OTC AAWH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,964. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $216.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.79. Ascend Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.

