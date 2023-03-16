Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ASND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

ASND stock opened at $108.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.55. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.39.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.31 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,149.60% and a negative return on equity of 114.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $54,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

