AsiaBaseMetals (CVE:ABZ) Shares Up 19%

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 19% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

AsiaBaseMetals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.14 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About AsiaBaseMetals

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of base metals in Canada. It explores for zinc, iron, gold and silver, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 12 mineral claims covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia.

Further Reading

