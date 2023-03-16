Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,141,300 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 8,614,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Assicurazioni Generali to €17.50 ($18.82) in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZGF opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $20.75.
About Assicurazioni Generali
Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.
