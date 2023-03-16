Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,141,300 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 8,614,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Assicurazioni Generali to €17.50 ($18.82) in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZGF opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.