Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the February 13th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.07. 315,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Assured Guaranty has a twelve month low of $45.91 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.40. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 57.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGO. Compass Point started coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

