Astar (ASTR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $100.31 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Astar has a market cap of $100.31 million and approximately $14.00 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Astar has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Astar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Astar

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network’s mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.

Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

Buying and Selling Astar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

