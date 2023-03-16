AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £124 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been given a £124 ($151.13) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($84.70) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group set a £119 ($145.03) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £135 ($164.53) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($143.81) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £118.85 ($144.85).

LON AZN traded up GBX 154 ($1.88) on Thursday, reaching £107.98 ($131.60). 2,154,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,653. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 9,275 ($113.04) and a 12 month high of £128.28 ($156.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of £110.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of £107.76. The stock has a market cap of £167.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6,170.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.17.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

