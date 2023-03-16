Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 117.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.68. 1,021,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,614. The stock has a market cap of $306.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 378.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 173,680 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 14,418 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,624,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,830,000 after buying an additional 843,496 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

