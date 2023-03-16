Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Atlantic American stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

