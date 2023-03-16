Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Atlanticus from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. Atlanticus has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Transactions at Atlanticus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanticus

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 16,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $499,993.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,603.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter.

About Atlanticus

(Get Rating)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.