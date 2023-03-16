Atlas Brown Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $145.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $169.69. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

