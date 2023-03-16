Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

REGL opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.57. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.