Atlas Brown Inc. Has $613,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after acquiring an additional 912,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $116.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

