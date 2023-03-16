Atlas Brown Inc. Has $965,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in International Business Machines by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

NYSE:IBM opened at $122.34 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

