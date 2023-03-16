Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 142 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $214.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

