Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 532 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $69.91 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

