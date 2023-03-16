Atlas Brown Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $73,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $67.54 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $80.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

