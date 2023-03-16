Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Insider Ben M. Brigham Buys 280,000 Shares of Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) insider Ben M. Brigham bought 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AESI opened at $16.05 on Thursday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

