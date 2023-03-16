ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading Down 5%

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) were down 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 133,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 204,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

ATRenew Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52.

Get ATRenew alerts:

Institutional Trading of ATRenew

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 3rd quarter worth $3,824,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 847,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 654,229 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in ATRenew during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in ATRenew by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 539,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 228,511 shares during the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Read More

