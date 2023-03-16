Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Atrion Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ATRI opened at $594.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $644.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $614.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.44. Atrion has a 12 month low of $534.99 and a 12 month high of $775.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 0.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in Atrion by 0.3% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atrion by 1.0% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Atrion by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

