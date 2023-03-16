AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in AT&T were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.25. 7,365,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,630,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

