Audius 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17.10 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Audius has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000978 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $239.97 million and $17.10 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,160,949,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,636,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

