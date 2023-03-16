Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURAGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of AURA opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. Aura Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

In related news, Director David Michael Johnson purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AURA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,762,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aura Biosciences by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 301,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 202,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aura Biosciences by 202.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 171,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aura Biosciences by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 605,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 170,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aura Biosciences by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,013,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 126,732 shares in the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Aura Biosciences from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

