Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports.
Aura Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of AURA opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. Aura Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $24.83.
Insider Transactions at Aura Biosciences
In related news, Director David Michael Johnson purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura Biosciences
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Aura Biosciences from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Aura Biosciences Company Profile
Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.
