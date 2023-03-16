Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports.

Aura Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of AURA opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. Aura Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

Insider Transactions at Aura Biosciences

In related news, Director David Michael Johnson purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AURA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,762,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aura Biosciences by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 301,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 202,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aura Biosciences by 202.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 171,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aura Biosciences by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 605,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 170,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aura Biosciences by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,013,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 126,732 shares in the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Aura Biosciences from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

