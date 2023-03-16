Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 145.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Aura Biosciences Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:AURA opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Aura Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32.
In related news, Director David Michael Johnson purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.
