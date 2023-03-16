Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 145.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Aura Biosciences Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AURA opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Aura Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Michael Johnson purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aura Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

