Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

Austin Gold Price Performance

Shares of AUST opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Austin Gold has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Austin Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Austin Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Austin Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada.

