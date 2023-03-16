Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Reaches $5.07 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and $314.93 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $15.56 or 0.00063900 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00050894 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00021222 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000848 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,634,675 coins and its circulating supply is 325,571,955 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.