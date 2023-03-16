Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Rating) fell 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 500,971 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 363,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.16.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

