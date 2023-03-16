AVINOC (AVINOC) One Day Volume Hits $239,743.58

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, AVINOC has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One AVINOC token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000893 BTC on popular exchanges. AVINOC has a market cap of $84.57 million and approximately $239,743.58 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AVINOC launched on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

