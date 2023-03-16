Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Avnet by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Avnet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 73,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $736,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.17. Avnet has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avnet will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

