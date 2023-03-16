Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,021.87

Shares of Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,021.87 ($12.45) and traded as low as GBX 846.13 ($10.31). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 904.50 ($11.02), with a volume of 20,178 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AVON. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.41) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Avon Protection alerts:

Avon Protection Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £278.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5,906.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 989.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,020.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Avon Protection Increases Dividend

Avon Protection Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Avon Protection’s payout ratio is presently -24,666.67%.

(Get Rating)

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.