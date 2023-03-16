Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,021.87

Shares of Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,021.87 ($12.45) and traded as low as GBX 846.13 ($10.31). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 904.50 ($11.02), with a volume of 20,178 shares traded.
Several research firms have weighed in on AVON. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.41) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £278.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5,906.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 989.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,020.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.
