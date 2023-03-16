Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the February 13th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Avon Protection Price Performance

AVNBF opened at C$13.00 on Thursday. Avon Protection has a 52 week low of C$9.00 and a 52 week high of C$19.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.41.

Avon Protection Company Profile

Avon Protection Plc engages in the manufacture and design of respiratory protection products for defense and industrial users. The firm also offers polymer based products for the dairy and defense industries. It operates through the Armor and Respiratory and Head Protection segments. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Melksham, the United Kingdom.

