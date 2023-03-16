Avondale Wealth Management Acquires 100 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $291.97. 268,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,828. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.23.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

