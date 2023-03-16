Avondale Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avondale Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.3% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.50. 2,768,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,573,384. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.30. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $186.10.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

