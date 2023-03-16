Avondale Wealth Management Has $63,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 125.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,204,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,812,000 after buying an additional 15,689,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,849,000 after buying an additional 13,219,247 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $57,472,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,464,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR remained flat at $7.90 during trading on Thursday. 5,036,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,811,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of -41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $39,637.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,136.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,562 shares of company stock worth $1,787,101. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.