Avondale Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 151,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 81,307 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,828 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 266,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $595,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,171,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,477,730. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.34.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

