Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) CEO Chris Villavarayan Acquires 34,440 Shares

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.94. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $32.56.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.29 to $35.19 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.45.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.
