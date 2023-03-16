Axie Infinity Price Down 3.4% This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $916.35 million and $77.33 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $7.93 or 0.00031840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00028472 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002045 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00021707 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000162 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00209468 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,881.40 or 0.99945479 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002552 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,605,573 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 113,918,072.61362292 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.80103048 USD and is down -11.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 299 active market(s) with $87,564,069.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

