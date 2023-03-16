Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Acquires 2,609 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. owned 0.28% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 649.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,192,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,106 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $127,121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 18,061.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,705,000 after buying an additional 1,167,145 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $27,088,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $21,838,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.24. 12,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,362. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average is $38.89. The company has a market capitalization of $749.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $43.76.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

