Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Has $5.76 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $359.62. 1,198,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,909. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $367.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.80. The company has a market cap of $268.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

