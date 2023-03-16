Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Has $872,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $144,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPYD traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $36.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $45.83.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.