Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Increases Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,798 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sunrun by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,910,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,033,619. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.18. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 2.30.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $250,992.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,126.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,680,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $250,992.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,126.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,461 shares of company stock worth $6,640,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

