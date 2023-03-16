Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Purchases 800 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,629 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593,451 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,016 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,830 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,067,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,549,746. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

