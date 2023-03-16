Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Short Interest Update

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Azrieli Group Stock Performance

AZRGF stock opened at $71.50 on Thursday. Azrieli Group has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.50.

Azrieli Group Company Profile

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry. The company operates through four segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties segment in the U.S., and Senior Housing segments. It develops, acquires, leases out, manages, and maintains malls and retails centers in Israel; and office buildings and parks for offices and high-tech industry, as well as logistic areas and storage.

