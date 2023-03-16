Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Azure Power Global Stock Up 3.5 %
NYSE:AZRE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 239,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,623. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $21.53.
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
