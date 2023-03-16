Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Azure Power Global Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:AZRE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 239,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,623. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $21.53.

Institutional Trading of Azure Power Global

About Azure Power Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

(Get Rating)

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Featured Articles

