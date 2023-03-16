B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Randall E. Paulson Buys 5,000 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $154,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 291,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,028,436.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

RILY traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.32. The stock had a trading volume of 538,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,935. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.33.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $326.81 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.38%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,670,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $5,568,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

