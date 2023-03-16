B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 1,813.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,661 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,647,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.37.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

