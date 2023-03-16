B. Riley Weighs in on iMedia Brands, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for iMedia Brands in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.69) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.66). The consensus estimate for iMedia Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for iMedia Brands’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

iMedia Brands Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iMedia Brands

Shares of NASDAQ IMBI opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 22.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at $96,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 54.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 21,741 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About iMedia Brands

(Get Rating)

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.