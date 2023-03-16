Balancer 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.49 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Balancer token can now be purchased for approximately $6.32 or 0.00025324 BTC on exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $305.56 million and approximately $9.49 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Balancer has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 55,981,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,354,432 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

