Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 89,120,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the February 13th total of 95,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of BBD stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.67. 30,246,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,813,480. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Grupo Santander cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.