Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.75

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.75 and traded as high as $19.26. Banco Macro shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 165,056 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Macro in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Banco Macro Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Banco Macro Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0787 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 200,175 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $2,595,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 71,205 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.